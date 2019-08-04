Español
Everton Confirm Signing Of Moise Kean From Juventus

Moise Kean has swapped Serie A champions Juventus for Everton, the 19-year-old agreeing a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Everton have confirmed the signing of highly rated Juventus teenager Moise Kean.

The Italy international has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park and joins a club who finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

 

Kean, who has been capped three times by his country, scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last term.

 

