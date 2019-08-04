Everton Confirm Signing Of Moise Kean From Juventus

Everton have confirmed the signing of highly rated Juventus teenager Moise Kean.
The Italy international has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park and joins a club who finished eighth in the Premier League last season.
🙌 | Forza Everton! #EFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ew7e2dz8AG— Everton (@Everton) August 4, 2019
Kean, who has been capped three times by his country, scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last term.
🔵 | Gli @azzurri = The Blues.— Everton (@Everton) August 4, 2019
Meant to be. #EFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/vekEhzCqiX
🔢 | Kean to make more history... 🔥 #EFC pic.twitter.com/yILBHlmIdQ— Everton (@Everton) August 4, 2019