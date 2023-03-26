Christian Eriksen is set to step up his recovery from injury as he attempts to at least play some role in Manchester United sealing a potential treble.

The Manchester United midfielder suffered an ankle injury during the FA Cup victory over Reading in January, sparking fears that it would result in a premature end to his maiden campaign at Old Trafford.

However, the Denmark international is optimistic that he can return before United's season – which could result in further honours in the FA Cup and Europa League following their EFL Cup triumph – comes to a close

"Yeah, it is going well. I have just started being outside as you saw [on Instagram] with football boots on," he told the club website.

"And then we take it from there, that is the next step. I have been in the gym for some weeks now and now it is time to do the next rehab session outside."

"I think earlier in my career I would have taken it a lot harder than I do now.

"You learn later on that it's just part of your career. Sometimes you are lucky, sometimes you are not.

"With this one particularly, when I can't do anything myself, when somebody came on to me, the mindset is just getting back as soon as possible in a healthy, strong way and not to get any setbacks."