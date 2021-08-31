Emerson Royal has completed his move from Barcelona to Tottenham, joining the Premier League club on a deal that runs until 2026.

The full-back arrives to strengthen Spurs’ squad in a deal worth £21.5million (€25m), according to the selling club.

Emerson will provide competition for Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty on the right side of the Tottenham defence, with Serge Aurier seemingly falling out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Brazil international departs Camp Nou having made just three appearances since Barca exercised the option to bring in the player from Real Betis, where he had spent the past two-and-a-half years.

Emerson moved to Spain in a three-way deal in January 2019, both Betis and Barca each paying half of the €12m fee owed to Atletico Mineiro.

The 22-year-old scored four goals during his LaLiga appearances, also assisting once as he played the most minutes of any Betis player across all competitions in the 2020-21 season (3,186).

He moves to England as a well-rounded defender, ranking second at Betis for recoveries (163), third for chances created from open play (30) and second for successful duels (246).

It was confirmed by Spurs that the deal is subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted.