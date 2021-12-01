Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick says dropping Cristiano Ronaldo against Chelsea last weekend wasn't a major decision.

The forward starting on the bench at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as United got a 1-1 draw.

He explained: "I haven't really got anything to update you on, other than the process of getting the work permit visa is ongoing and coming through now as we speak. I'm in the position I was for Villarreal and Chelsea, getting the boys ready for the game tomorrow night."

"I didn't see it as being a major decision, it certainly wasn't within the camp or the group. We all got on really well, the game went well to an extent as well, and it wasn't a drama at all," said Carrick.

New United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to be at Old Trafford on Thursday when United host Arsenal but Carrick will be in charge for the game.