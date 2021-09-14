PEP GUARDIOLA

Manager, Manchester City



Q: Pep, the fact that you have said you plan to leave Manchester City at the end of next season, does that put any more pressure on your desire to win the Champions League with City?

"David, did I say I'm going to leave next season?"

Q: I was just going off that interview you gave to that Brazilian media outlet.

"Okay. I didn't say that. Anyway."

Q: Okay.

"Okay."