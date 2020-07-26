David Silva paid tribute to the "amazing people" he has worked with at Manchester City and even joked he will miss the English weather after playing in his final Premier League match.

The Spain great signed off after 309 English top-flight appearances in style as Pep Guardiola's men ran riot in a 5-0 hammering of relegated Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva has won the Premier League four times during his 10 years at City, adding two FA Cup medals and five EFL Cup triumphs for good measure.

The veteran playmaker has left his mark as one of the greatest to ever grace the Premier League and is proud of the legacy he has forged in English football.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "It [the send-off from team-mates and coaching staff] was emotional because they are amazing people.

"I have been working for them for 10 years and I have a good relationship with them. I love them and I am going to miss all of them.

"To win so many titles and the way we won it, I am a lucky guy, I have had a lot of nice moments, and this one as well, the last one. I will miss everything – even the weather as well!"

Silva's City career is not quite at an end yet as they will resume their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid on August 7.

City lead 2-1 from the first leg and Silva remains determined to depart a European champion.

"I hope we can win the Champions League," he added.

"It is a pity we have to play with no people but the safety of the people is the most important thing."