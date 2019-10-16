Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed David de Gea and Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.
💬 Ole has discussed the availability of @D_DeGea, @AnthonyMartial, @PaulPogba and @AWBissaka ahead of #MUNLIV...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2019
🗣 Solskjaer: "David needs a scan. I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night.— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2019
“Paul had a scan after the Arsenal game. Hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no.”
😰 pic.twitter.com/FYeLXwMQSZ
De Gea came off injured in Spain's Euro 2020 qualifying match on Tuesday, while Pogba has been working his way back to fitness for a few weeks.