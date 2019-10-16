Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed David de Gea and Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

🗣 Solskjaer: "David needs a scan. I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night.



“Paul had a scan after the Arsenal game. Hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no.”



