GOAL

Dani Ceballos has accepted he will stay at Arsenal for the rest of the season and not return to Spain, according to The Athletic.

Ceballos joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Real Madrid but struggled for regular action during the first half of the campaign and was considering a return to La Liga.

However, new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to keep the 23-year-old and has challenged him to fight for his place during the second half of the season.