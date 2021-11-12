Harry Kane has described how criticism of his brother, who is also his agent, has been "difficult to take" after the Tottenham striker failed to secure a move to Manchester City. After registering 28 goals and 16 assists in all club competitions last season, Kane then netted four times for England in their run to the final of Euro 2020, which they ultimately lost to Italy on penalties as the striker continues to be frustrated in his search for silverware.

As a result, a big-money move to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero at City appeared to be on the cards for the 28-year-old, with Kane missing a portion of pre-season training as negotiations rumbled on. However, Spurs held firm and Kane remained in north London, prompting criticism of his brother's handling of the situation – something the England captain found difficult to deal with.

"Whatever the circumstance, whenever there is stuff being written about your family, it's always maybe a little bit difficult to take, especially when it's stuff that's negative," Kane said.

And added: "In the summer, there was a lot of stuff about my brother being my agent. That's where we stick together. I know what he does for me as an agent, I know what he does for me as a brother, and that's all that matters. The rest is just noise. When things are difficult, it's important that you talk about it and not just hide it and suck it up. But it's important that you have people around you that you can trust to do that. That's what I’ve got."

Kane has looked a shadow of his former self this term, managing just one goal and one assist in 10 Premier League appearances. Nuno Espirito Santo was replaced by Antonio Conte with Spurs ninth in the table, and Kane feels that he is now in the right frame of mind to put an end to his poor form.

"I’ve always tried to deal with things in this way – good or bad, just open up," Kane said. "Overall, I feel like mentally I am in a good place, and I'm really ready to go over this tough period in the winter", he said. Kane is in Gareth Southgate's England squad for their remaining World Cup qualifiers, facing Albania on Friday and San Marino on Monday.

The Three Lions are three points clear of Poland at the top of Group I, meaning four points would guarantee qualification regardless of other results.