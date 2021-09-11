Cristiano Ronaldo had his dream comeback to Old Trafford completed in the best way possible. The 36-year-old Portuguese scored two goals and had an overall great match to lead Manchester United to a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Cristiano opened the score by the end of the first half, at minute 45+2, when he found a rebounded ball in the small box and took advantage to put it in and make it 1-0.

Later at minute 62, Ronaldo made an impressive run from midfield, and after an assist by Luke Shaw, he shot it into the net and between Newcastle's goalkeeper legs to extend the lead to 2-0.

🤯 ¡OH MY GOD! 🤯



🔥 ¡El ‘Bicho’ regresó con todo a Old Trafford!



😎 @Cristiano ha marcado su PRIMER DOBLETE con @ManUtd en su segunda etapa



💥 Joyita de jugada



📱¡Disfruta del encuentro por nuestra APP Telemundo Deportes!➡️ https://t.co/cfpT5kernX#LigaPremierTD pic.twitter.com/SvTSSj578S — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) September 11, 2021

Bruno Fernandes (80') and Jesse Lingard (90+2) scored the other two for Manchester United while Javier Manquillo had Newcastle's lone goal.

