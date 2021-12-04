Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has backed Harry Kane to rediscover his goalscoring form.

The England captain has scored just once in 12 Premier League outings for Spurs this season and has looked a shadow of the player that won the Golden Boot last term.

He has struggled following an emotional summer when England was beaten on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 before he was involved in a transfer saga amid a desire to join Manchester City.

Conte's arrival at Spurs has revitalized his performances, but goals are still missing as he squandered a golden chance in the 2-0 win over Brentford.

The Italian said: "First of all, I'm sure Harry is happy if we win and he doesn't score. Because Tottenham is the first thought for us and Harry.

"It's important to have chances to score and we're improving a lot in this aspect. I'm sure Harry is going to score many goals."

"It's important to have chances to score and we're improving a lot in this aspect. I'm sure Harry is going to score many goals."