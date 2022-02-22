Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has taken aim at his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola after Spurs' 3-2 Premier League win at the Etihad Stadium.

Conte mocked the latter's assertion that Tottenham played on the counterattack during their dramatic victory in a post on Instagram.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min starred as Spurs grabbed a last-gasp win at the home of the Premier League champions, despite twice having squandered a one-goal lead.

Each of Tottenham's last three wins in the Premier League have now come courtesy of 90th-minute goals (1-0 v Watford, 3-2 v Leicester City, 3-2 v Man City), as Spurs kept pace with their rivals in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

After the contest, during which the visitors managed just 29 per cent of the possession and racked up six shots to City's 21, City boss Guardiola told of how the north London team had "defended in the 18-yard box" before catching the league leaders on the break.

Conte has now moved to mock those assertions on social media after dealing City their first Premier League defeat since October.

On his personal Instagram account, Conte posted a video of his team's three goals in the match, displaying the complete build-up to each, with the caption "Counterattacks?!? Maybe not…", complete with three laughing emojis.

The former Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter boss has led Tottenham to 11 wins in 20 matches since taking charge across all competitions, with their comeback win in Manchester ending a run of three successive league defeats for the top-four contenders.

Spurs will continue their chase for European football when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday, having only lost one of their last 12 Premier League meetings with the Clarets.