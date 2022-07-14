Chelsea have dropped their interest in Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo after completing the signing of Raheem Sterling.

It was claimed the Blues had been approached regarding the 37-year-old Portugal captain who is believed to have told United he wishes to leave Old Trafford.

However, widespread reports say Chelsea have turned down the prospect suggested by agent Jorge Mendes after discussions with Thomas Tuchel, with the head coach favoring a more versatile attack for the coming season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit appear unlikely to add further forward options following the recruitment of England international Sterling from Manchester City, with Romelu Lukaku having been sent on loan to Inter.

Ronaldo, who has also been reportedly offered to Bayern Munich, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, did not return to training last week, reportedly citing family reasons, and is absent from United's pre-season tour, with the team currently in Australia.

Reports in Portugal claimed an unnamed Saudi Arabian outfit have offered the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a lucrative deal, but the attacker's preference remains to stay in Europe for Champions League football.