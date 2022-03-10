Chelsea's shirt sponsor has suspended its deal with the Premier League giants after club owner Roman Abramovich was hit with UK government sanctions.

Three said it had asked Chelsea to remove its logos from team shirts and from the club's Stamford Bridge stadium.

The telecommunications company said the suspension was "the right thing to do". The deal is reportedly worth around £40million per year.

Russian oligarch Abramovich, who also has Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has previously been photographed with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Putin last month ordered an invasion of Ukraine, which has led to death and destruction in that country.

Abramovich was one of seven oligarchs to face sanctions on Thursday, with his assets frozen, a move that has had major knock-on effects for Chelsea.

The Blues have been granted a special sporting licence to be able to continue trading as a football club, but their money-making avenues have been curtailed in many areas.

Now Three has declared its stance, with a spokesperson saying: "In light of the government's recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

"We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

Chelsea announced their tie-up with Three in January 2020, with the deal beginning the following season.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side were set to face Norwich City on Thursday evening, with the Premier League confirming that game would go ahead.