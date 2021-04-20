Reports on Tuesday claimed Chelsea are set to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League as fans protested outside Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were among 12 clubs – six of them from the Premier League – to announce their involvement in a lucrative new competition on Sunday.

The launch of the Super League would see Chelsea and their allies no longer enter the Champions League, instead guaranteed a place in the alternative tournament.

Proposals have brought condemnation from many in the football world due to their anti-competitive nature, with only limited spaces for rival teams regardless of the performances of the 12 founding clubs.

The scene at Stamford Bridge as it’s reported Chelsea preparing to withdraw pic.twitter.com/meZpntKiBc — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 20, 2021

The 14 Premier League teams not invited to the Super League voted "unanimously and vigorously" against the plans on Tuesday.

Super League clubs have so far publicly remained resolute in their pursuit of the competition, but widespread reports have claimed Chelsea are preparing a request to withdraw from it.

Those stories came as club great Petr Cech sought to negotiate with supporters blocking the Chelsea team's access to Stamford Bridge.

Fans descended on the stadium ahead of the league match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The crowd held banners and chanted in opposition of the Super League, before the arriving team bus found its path to the stadium blocked.

Former goalkeeper Cech, now the technical and performance advisor, approached fans in a bid to clear space and was filmed calling for calm.

"Let people sort this out," he could be heard saying. "This is not okay. You are harming the team.

"Let the people in. Let the bus go in."

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was asked about the Super League on Monday and said: "I am part of this club and I trust this club to make the right decisions."

Rivals Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have both made clear they are against the proposals.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner said bluntly after Monday's draw at Leeds United: "I don't like it and hopefully it doesn't happen."