Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is to undergo knee surgery and will be out for the rest of the season.

The England international sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in the second half of the Blues' 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on November 23.

Chelsea were initially hopeful that a course of rehabilitation would allow the defender to return to the pitch in 2022, but the club have decided that an operation is now the best course of action.

The former Leicester City man had been in great form before he did the damage in the rout of Juve at Stamford Bridge, scoring three goals and registering an assist in his six Premier League appearances this term.

In Chilwell's absence, Marcos Alonso has come back into the side, but with no natural senior depth in the position beyond the Spaniard, Thomas Tuchel may look to dip into the transfer market in January for cover.

The Blues do have two left-backs out on loan in the form of Emerson Palmieri, who is at Lyon, and Ian Maatsen at Coventry City, but it is unclear if they can be recalled.