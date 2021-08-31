Chelsea have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan for the remainder of the season.

The European champions were successful with a late move for Saul on deadline day and reportedly have an option to buy for £30million (€34m) after paying an initial loan fee of £5m (€5.8m).

Saul had been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool previously but will get his first experience of playing in the Premier League for the Blues.

The 26-year-old was part of Atleti's title-winning side in LaLiga last season, but Diego Simeone refused to rule out the prospect of the player leaving after a 2-2 draw with Villarreal on Sunday.

Saul is contracted to the reigning Spanish champions until 2026 but may have played his last game for the club.

"I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can't wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!" Saul said.

Saul's arrival comes after Chelsea paid out a club-record fee to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter earlier in the same transfer window.

Club director Marina Granovskaia said of the latest recruit: "We welcome Saul to the club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season.

"He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year."