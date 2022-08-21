Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were "clearly the better team" in their 3-0 loss to Leeds, as the Blues suffered a first Premier League defeat of the season.

A howler from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gifted Brenden Aaronson the opener for the Whites, with Rodrigo and Jack Harrison both adding further goals for a remarkable victory at Elland Road.

Chelsea struggled to exert sustained pressure upon their hosts, and a late second yellow card for Kalidou Koulibaly ensured they finished the game with 10 men.

Despite that, Tuchel believed his team to be superior across the match, instead suggesting their defeat came down to individual errors rather than a failed game-plan.

"We lost the game in the first 20 minutes where we were clearly better and had huge chances," he told BBC Sport after the contest. "[We had] a lot of touches in the box but we missed the target and did not take what we deserved.

"We were clearly the better team. They do what they do. I don't see that set-piece and goal [from Mendy's mistake] are due to the style. They are mistakes.

"If we give goals away like this that are totally unnecessary and when we are totally in charge, we cannot win football matches.

"We tried [in the] second-half and I am disappointed we lost that half as well. They made the maximum of their half-chances and we did not."

Leeds midfielder Aaronson meanwhile said victory represented a personal ambition for him as well as a club achievement, suggesting the hosts were more driven to chase victory than their outgunned visitors.

"I've dreamed about this for a long time," the American told Sky Sports. "It's a dream come true and it shows how much progress we have made.

"It shows who wanted it more. The crowd got us pumped up and everyone was driven."

Fellow goalscorer Harrison added: "We conducted a really good tactical plan from Jesse and we knew how important it was to come out strong and that set the tone from there.

"Credit to the tactics and production from the team as well. We set the tone today and have to aim for this performance every week. I know it's difficult but if we have something to aim for that's the motivation for us."