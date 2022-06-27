Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech has become the next departure as the Blues boardroom reshuffle continued following the takeover headed by Todd Boehly.

Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed a £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea at the end of May, making numerous changes to start their tenure.

Blues chairman Bruce Buck was the first to depart, with director and chief decision-maker Marina Granovskaia also set to leave after 12 years at Stamford Bridge.

Granovskaia will remain available to Boehly, who is acting as interim sporting director and chairman, for the duration of the current transfer window to help with the transitional period.

Cech, who took the boardroom role at Chelsea in 2019 after retiring as a player, reportedly held talks with Boehly this week in the wake of the Buck and Granovskaia exits.

The former goalkeeper has subsequently opted to leave his role, effective on Thursday.

"It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside," Cech said.

"I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch."

Boehly added: "Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family.

"We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best."