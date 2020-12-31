Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games by the Football Association following a social media post where he used language that has been deemed racially insensitive.

Cavani made a heroic impact against Southampton last month after coming off the bench and scoring twice to secure a 3-2 comeback win for the Red Devils.

However, after the game the former the Uruguayan then landed himself in hot water for a post to his Instagram – which was soon deleted – that saw him use a Spanish phrase that could be deemed racially insensitive as he thanked a friend for paying tribute to him.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man issued an apology after the incident, claiming the message " was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend," nonetheless the FA have taken action against the 33-year-old.

The FA issued a statement on the ruling on Thursday: “Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games, fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Sunday 29 November 2020.

A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker’s Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1. The post also constitutes an “aggravated breach” , which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

An independent Regulatory Commission was appointed to decide the sanction and its written reasons will be published in due course.

Manchester United followed up by issuing a statement of their own: “As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended.



Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank-you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge, out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football.