Bruno Fernandes is relishing the prospect of playing alongside Paul Pogba when Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign on Friday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side return to action at fellow Champions League hopefuls Tottenham, with United in the mix for a top-four finish following a strong run of form before the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

United's resurgence has coincided with the arrival of Fernandes from Sporting CP and the midfielder was influential in the impressive 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City in their most recent top-flight outing in March.

Pogba has not played since December but the three-month hiatus has enabled the World Cup-winning France star to overcome an ankle injury and he could feature at Spurs.

That is music to the ears of Fernandes, who told talkSPORT: "We are so excited to restart the season and play again.

"I think everyone is excited to see Paul Pogba play again after his long injury.

"For me, playing alongside him will be amazing, obviously everyone wants to play with the best players and Paul is one of them.

"But we have a lot of good players and the most important thing is the results for Manchester United."

Fernandes is yet to taste defeat for United and has been credited with lifting the entire team.

However, the Portuguese insists he is just one of many leaders in the side.

"I think everyone has to be a leader in their own way," he said.

"Everyone here is a leader, in everything you have different leaderships and I think I'm just another one. I try to help everyone and they try to help me.

"I do always want the ball, that is true, and I will always be like that."