Arsenal have announced the arrival of Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Champions League winners Liverpool after a breakthrough 2018-19 season.

The Ivory Coast attacker scored 22 Ligue 1 goals last term and supplied 11 assists to catch the eye of Europe's elite clubs.

But it is Arsenal who have landed the 24-year-old, who eclipses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club's record signing.

The Ivory Coast international becomes the most expensive player in the club's history, joining from Ligue 1 outfit Lille on a five-year deal for a record fee of $87.4million (£72m).

Speaking on Arsenal's official website, coach Unai Emery was full of praise for the 24-year-old striker: "Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.

"Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining.



"He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."