Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted that Jurgen Klopp's tactics got the better of him and that is why Liverpool beat his side so convincingly at Elland Road on Sunday.

Liverpool won 3-0 in the EPL and had 30 shots on goal.

Bielsa blamed himself and said the way he planned for the game didn't allow his strikers to shine.

Leeds are fourth from bottom of the English Premier League, and have failed to win any of their first four league games at the start of a season for the first time since the 1958/9 season.