Former Arsenal and Manchester City great Bacary Sagna spoke about the current versions of those clubs and pointed them as the top favorites to fight for the English Premier Title.

What do you make of the progress that Arsenal have made this season?



I think it’s a continuation of what happened last season. We can see that the club are trying to build a team based on specific qualities when they recruit players and it’s working very well for them.

They brought in quality players last year. I was not convinced at the beginning because of the age of some of them and the lack of experience, but it’s worked perfectly. I feel last year was just a warm-up for what we can expect during the next year or two.

It’s a solid team, a very well-structured team. We have to give Mikel [Arteta] great credit because he took the criticism on his back and he always put the team first. He is now overseeing the building of an excellent Arsenal team for what has always been a fantastic football club.



What similarities are there between Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola?



Both of them are fully committed to the job. They want to give back the knowledge they got to learn as player. I’m not surprised that they worked together because they have the same values and ideas about football.

Mikel was very young when he was a coach at Manchester City. It was a lot of responsibility to be Pep’s assistant. But he was very impressive and eventually Pep said to him: “OK, Mikel, now you’re ready to have your own team and try by yourself.”



You also played with Gabriel Jesus? What did you make of him then and how successful can he be at Arsenal?



Gabby is perfect for Arsenal. He is very clever on the pitch, he knows where to press, he is always there to put pressure on you. As a defender, he is annoying to play against because he has skills, he is powerful and in front of goal, he is clinical.

I think he is the kind of player who needs to play regularly to perform. It was a bit difficult for him at Man City not being able to produce what he could every single weekend. I was also like that. I needed to be playing regularly to be perfect physically and mentally.

He is a natural fit at Arsenal because it is a team that uses young players and has the right mentality for him. It’s a nice environment.

said Sagna in an exclusive interview with betway.com