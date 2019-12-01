Athletic Club Take Lead With Retaken Penalty December 1, 2019 14:46 2:01 min Athletic Club's Raul Garcia sends his first penalty wide of Granada's post, but scores with his second attempt after the referee calls for it to be retaken. Athletic Club La Liga Raul Garcia -Latest Videos 1:21 min Yuri Doubles Athletic Club's Lead Over Granada 5:49 min Sevilla Get Job Done Against Leganes 2:01 min Athletic Club Take Lead With Retaken Penalty 0:32 min Incredible Granada Miss vs. Athletic Club 1:32 min Monaco vs. PSG Postponed Due to Rain 0:48 min Vieira: I Didn't Say Anything About Arsenal Job 0:20 min Valverde: Give Messi Ballon d'Or 6:39 min Torres Seals Valencia Win Over Villarreal 1:32 min Preview: AS Monaco vs. PSG 2:30 min Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona