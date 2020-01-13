Pepe Reina is back in the Premier League after joining Aston Villa from Milan on loan, while Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic has moved to San Siro on a short-term deal.
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina, who spent eight years at Anfield as the Reds' first-choice shot-stopper, will spend the remainder of the season at Villa Park.
Villa have moved for the 37-year-old due to the season-ending knee injury England's Tom Heaton suffered earlier this month.
✍️ @PReina25 #BienvenidoPepe #AVFC pic.twitter.com/gSNyd5syNf— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 13, 2020
Reina joined Milan from Napoli in 2018 but has been unable to dislodge Gianluigi Donnarumma and has been restricted to five Serie A appearances.
Donnarumma's deputy will now be ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Begovic, who has also moved on a deal that runs until the end of the campaign.