Arsenal will not use the ongoing disruption caused by Covid as an excuse, said manager Mikel Arteta as he looked ahead to Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Sunderland.

He said: "It is difficult for the players, for myself, for the staff because we don't know really who is going to be available to do what, and we are all trying to help each other and get the best out of the situation. We have to respect the decisions I made because we have to believe that those decisions are based first of all on the wellbeing of all of us, that we are involved, and secondly because we have to protect the game, and that is important as well."

And then added: "Have a really positive approach and your mindset ready that unpredictable things are going to happen - and stop complaining about everything that happens, 'Oh, one more (thing)'. Then you will find excuses, we can find excuses for everything. We know what is going to happen, we know that bad news will come, probably, so we have to expect it and try to prevent it if we can with all the protocols we have. But we have to be prepared as well to have Plan B, C and D."