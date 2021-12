Despite rumors of fallout after he dropped his captain to the bench, Mikel Arteta said on Friday that he has 'never' discussed selling out of form striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has failed to score in his last six league appearances and started Arsenal's defeat at Everton on Monday on the bench.

Following back-to-back league defeats, on Saturday the Spaniard's side host a struggling Southampton, who sit 16th in the table.