Tuesday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves at the Emirates Stadiumhas been postponed due to a combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries in Bruno Lage's squad.

Wolves requested a postponement, which the Premier League has agreed to on the basis that Lage does not have the minimum required number of players available to him.

Lage's men also had their match against Watford on Boxing Day called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Hornets' camp.

A Premier League statement said: "The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolverhampton Wanderers does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries at the club.

"The board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.

"In light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."

In-form Arsenal hammered bottom side Norwich City 5-0 at Carrow Road on Boxing Day.