The first leg of Liverpool's EFL Cup semi-final tie with Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed.

Liverpool asked for the postponement amid a COVID-19 outbreak and they confirmed that the request had been approved on Wednesday.

The game had been thrown into further doubt after Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders returned a suspected positive COVID-19 test.

Lijnders was poised to take charge of the Reds at the Emirates Stadium with manager Jurgen Klopp still isolating after his own positive test.

But Lijnders will now join the German in isolation and the news conference he was poised to lead was canceled prior to official confirmation of the match's postponement.

The update comes a day after Liverpool formally requested for the first leg to be called off after confirming an "escalating number" of suspected COVID-19 cases, which led to the cancellation of training.

Liverpool will now host the rescheduled semi-final first leg on Thursday, January 13, with the second leg to be played at the Emirates a week later on Thursday, January 20.