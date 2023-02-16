Arsenal have condemned the "unacceptable" behaviour of fans who hurled objects at Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in Wednesday's Premier League match.

De Bruyne was pelted with bottles and cups from the stands as he made his way around the outside of the pitch towards the dugout after being substituted late on in City's 3-1 win.

The City playmaker, who opened the scoring at Emirates Stadium, later made light of the situation by posting a picture of a cup landing near him with the caption: "Beer anyone?"

The Football Association has already launched an investigation, while Arsenal are reviewing footage to track down the culprits.

"We are studying CCTV and if we are able to identify the culprits they will be subject to strict sanctions," a widely released statement by Arsenal on Thursday read.

"This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

City's win was their 11th in a row against Arsenal in the league and saw them usurp their opponents at the top of the table on goal difference, though the Gunners have a game in hand.