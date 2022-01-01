Rodri struck a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City came from behind to snatch a dramatic 2-1 victory over 10-man Arsenal.

In the absence of Mikel Arteta following a positive COVID-19 test, Bukayo Saka put Albert Stuivenberg's Gunners ahead at the Emirates with a neat finish in the 31st minute.

However, Riyad Mahrez equalized from the penalty spot just before Gabriel Magalhaes was dismissed for a second bookable offense.

And there was to be one final twist in the third minute of stoppage time, as Rodri prodded home to give Pep Guardiola's side an 11th straight league win.