CCTV footage of Arsenal defender Gabriel fighting off thieves trying to steal his car from his garage has been released by the Metropolitan Police.

The incident happened in August when Gabriel, who was with a friend, was followed home.

Areta said: "Yeah, obviously, it's not a nice thing to go through when you have family involved and they're trying to access your own house. Gaby showed a lot of character, you see the reaction that he had straight away. Credit to the boy, and after that he was fine. Obviously, he was shocked. Obviously, there are a few things that he wanted to change in his life to try to prevent those things happening, and the club gave him all the support he needed to try to forget about this situation, learn from it and move on."

Last month, Abderaham Muse was jailed for five years after police were able to identify him as one of the attackers using DNA recovered from the scene.

The footage shows Muse lunging at Gabriel with a baseball bat and Gabriel hitting back and pulling off an item of Muse's clothing before the attacker and another accomplice ran away.