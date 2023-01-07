Antony thanked Manchester United for their support an undisclosed "shock" ahead of his goalscoring appearance against Everton on Friday.

The Brazil international scored on his return to action in the FA Cup tie at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag's side claimed a 3-1 win.

It marked a return for the winger after his absence from Tuesday's Premier League victory over Bournemouth, with his manager only stating it was down to injury.

But Antony has now suggested he missed the 3-0 win over Bournemouth through another issue, though he refused to elaborate on its exact nature.

"First of all, it's a feeling of joy," he told TNT Sports. "I'm happy to score again, especially at home.

"I've set some goals for myself this season, and it's good to score as soon as I've started to think of personal goals.

"I also feel relieved, as in the last few days, I had a shock. I prefer not to comment on what happened. It was a personal matter, [and] really hard.

"[But I am] grateful to the club, to the players [and] to the manager that stayed by my side. It is in the past now. I'm happy to score and I hope to keep going."

Antony has scored four goals in 15 games across all competitions for the club so far this season, though a knock in late October sidelined his involvement ahead of the World Cup.

With progression to the fourth round secured, United next play in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup against Charlton Athletic, before they return to Premier League action for the Manchester derby.