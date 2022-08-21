Antony was not included in Ajax's matchday squad for Sunday's Eredivisie clash with Sparta Rotterdam amid ongoing links with a move to Manchester United.

The Brazil international is rumoured to have already been the subject of a £67million (€78.9m) bid by United, which the Dutch giants are said to have turned down.

Speaking in an interview published in De Telegraaf on Saturday, Antony suggested his future may lie away from Amsterdam, where he has spent the past two seasons.

And amid reports in the Netherlands that Antony has sat out training this week to help facilitate a move away, the 22-year-old played no part against Sparta on Sunday.

Antony spent two seasons playing under Erik ten Hag, who is now in charge of United, and played a direct part in 22 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions last time out.

He has started the 2022-23 campaign in good form with two goals in his first three outings under new head coach Alfred Schreuder.

United have already brought in Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia this window, while a deal is in place to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.