New Manchester United signing Antony has praised veteran Cristiano Ronaldo for his impact at the club, making him feel comfortable since his move from Amsterdam.

Antony joined United from Ajax in late August, amid a period where 37-year-old Ronaldo was seeking a way out of Old Trafford.

Instead, Ronaldo remained at United, and 22-year-old Brazil international Antony is relishing the opportunity to work with the Portuguese in attack.

"I'm feeling very happy, and I told this to him, because we always follow up and have this dialogue," Antony told ESPN Brasil.

"He always makes me feel comfortable. It looks like I have known him for a long time, and I told him this.

"He has a beautiful history and he is a huge reference for those who are younger than him.

"Something flashes in my mind, like we play videogames [of him], watch him on television and right now I share some moments with him, for me it is very rewarding.

"Like I said: I'm still young, I am 22 years old and I'm learning a lot from him."

Antony, who scored on his United debut in a 3-1 win over Arsenal last month, has played three games since his move to the Red Devils.

The winger was glowing in his praise of Ronaldo shortly after his move to Manchester, in a sign of a budding relationship between the pair.

"In just a few days, I've learnt a lot from him," he told the club website in early September. "He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it.

"I'm sure that we have a strong attack and it's very promising for the future. I've come to help my team-mates. Regardless of age, there's immense talent in all the players."