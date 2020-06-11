Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli has been handed a one-match ban for a racially insensitive social media post, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

Alli posted a video on Snapchat in early February, before the pandemic took hold, making fun of an Asian man in an airport before promptly deleting the post.

He was charged on February 26 with misconduct and his case has finally been heard, with the FA handing out a one-game suspension and a £50,000 ($63,000) fine, meaning he will miss next Friday's clash with Manchester United.

An FA statement read: "Dele Alli has been suspended for one match with immediate effect, fined £50,000 and must undertake a face-to-face education course following a breach of FA Rule E3.

Following the FA’s decision, Alli offered an apology via social media.

“I was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined. I’m grateful that The FA has confirmed that my actions were not reacts because I despise racism of any kind.

“We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others.”