Alisson's historic late header in last month's dramatic 2-1 win over West Brom has been named Liverpool's Goal of the Season.

The Reds goalkeeper kept his team's hopes of Champions League qualification on track by heading in a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner to make it 2-1 in injury time at the Hawthorns on May 17.

In doing so, the Brazilian became the first goalkeeper in the club's 129-year history to find the back of the net in a competitive fixture.

Liverpool finished the season third in the Premier League on 69 points, securing Champions League football after winning their final five matches of the season.

𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 🤩



THAT @AlissonBecker header has won our Goal of the Season vote! 👏⚽ pic.twitter.com/2ZFTZMfkpM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2021

The victory at West Brom came right in the middle of that sequence, with the Reds following it up with a 3-0 win at Burnley and a 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Alisson's unlikely winner saw him become only the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League, joining Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic on an exclusive list.

He was the first keeper in the competition to score with his head, and Liverpool fans understandably voted it the club's Goal of the Season with 65 per cent of the votes.