Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expressed his disappointment at his team's performance at Watford despite a 2-1 win on Wednesday that allowed the Blues to stay top of the Premier League.

He said: "I don't think I was, like you said, too critical with the players. We are also critical with ourselves. We just analyse the situation and I think we can admit today that we were lucky to win this game. It was a very unusual performance for us, so I think that today I would not like to focus long on this match, because why? We play on Saturday again and there are some reasons that didn't make it easy for us. Watford played with a lot of enthusiasm and we struggled, like I said, in the basics. I don't know why but it was like this and here we go. We are in this together and we've got a lucky win today."

The match was halted for 32 minutes in the first half after a spectator suffered a cardiac arrest.