Wolves Sign Cutrone From AC Milan

Wolves have signed striker Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan in a deal that could reportedly rise to around £20million ($24.3million).

We’re delighted to announce that Patrick Cutrone has become our latest summer signing! #WelcomeCutrone



Wolverhampton press release:

The 21-year-old Italian forward made the move to England after spending 12 years at boyhood club AC Milan but has told Wolves fans that he is pleased to be at his new team and can’t wait to feel their support.

On signing for Wolves

“I’m very pleased to be here because the club really wanted me. I’m very happy and want to give my all for the team.

“The club really wanted me and being able to play in the Premier League for Wolves is fantastic.

“I just can’t wait to get started.”

On ambitions for his new club

“I’ve come here to play football. I’ll have to settle in initially and I'm looking forward to heading out on to the pitch to play.

“You never stop learning and I’m here to learn new things, but I’ll certainly give my all for the team.”

His message to the Wolves supporters

“I can say to the fans that I’m very pleased to be here and I can’t wait to play and feel their support.”