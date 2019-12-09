Wolves Confirms Two Arrests For Homophobia in Brighton Match

Wolves have confirmed two arrests were made for homophobic abuse during Sunday's Premier League match at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The club have strongly condemned the behaviour of the individuals involved and are offering their full support to Sussex Police in a criminal investigation.

Wolves drew 2-2 at AMEX Stadium on Sunday, as the Premier League this weekend celebrated equality and diversity within the game with its Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign, which aims to celebrate LGBT people within sport.

"Our ethos at Wolves is about being 'One Pack' - an attitude our supporters are very passionate about and that extends to our relationships across the football community, regardless of rivalries on the pitch," a statement on Wolves' official website read.

The arrests follow on from Everton confirming they were investigating alleged homophobic chants that were reported during a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.