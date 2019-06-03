Louis van Gaal believes Wayne Rooney was "over the hill" by the time he had taken over as Manchester United manager.

United's record goalscorer Rooney was skipper under Van Gaal at Old Trafford and scored 29 goals across all competitions in the Dutchman's two seasons in charge.

However, Van Gaal felt he did not see the best of Rooney during his time at United and seemingly questioned his approach away from football.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: "I'm sorry but he was over the hill. But in spite of that he was one of my best players.

"You can say nothing about his professionalism as a player in the training sessions or on a pitch.

"Outside the environment of the training pitch and the stadium is different. I made him my captain because I want to control that life outside.

"I think we don't succeed totally."