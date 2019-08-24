Van Aanholt Sinks Manchester United In Stoppage Time

Manchester United slumped to their first Premier League defeat of the season as David De Gea's mistake handed Crystal Palace a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.
Amazing! Crystal Palace strike first at Old Trafford 💥🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZSCcly4rQo— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019
Daniel James' superb 89th-minute strike looked to have salvaged a point for United, who fell behind to Jordan Ayew's first-half effort.
Daniel James levels it‼— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019
Watch the finish NOW on NBCSN, or stream: https://t.co/qzOFM2eC5X pic.twitter.com/4C0ph5Be5X
Luka Milivojevic's 69th-minute foul on Scott McTominay had handed United a lifeline, but Marcus Rashford - who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed is one of two designated penalty takers following Paul Pogba's miss against Wolves - struck his spot-kick against the upright.
VAN AANHOLT HAS DONE IT pic.twitter.com/AQCtxmaMkX— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019
James' sensational finish seemed to have sounded a victory charge, but De Gea failed to make what should have been a simple near-post save from Patrick van Aanholt's 93rd-minute attempt, as Palace claimed their first league win over United since 1991.