Español
Keep beIN
Premier League

Van Aanholt Sinks Manchester United In Stoppage Time

Patrick van Aanholt's stoppage time goal earns Crystal Palace a shock 2-1 win over Manchester United

Getty Images

 

Manchester United slumped to their first Premier League defeat of the season as David De Gea's mistake handed Crystal Palace a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

 

Daniel James' superb 89th-minute strike looked to have salvaged a point for United, who fell behind to Jordan Ayew's first-half effort.

 

Luka Milivojevic's 69th-minute foul on Scott McTominay had handed United a lifeline, but Marcus Rashford - who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed is one of two designated penalty takers following Paul Pogba's miss against Wolves - struck his spot-kick against the upright.

 

James' sensational finish seemed to have sounded a victory charge, but De Gea failed to make what should have been a simple near-post save from Patrick van Aanholt's 93rd-minute attempt, as Palace claimed their first league win over United since 1991.

Soccer Premier League Manchester United Crystal Palace
Previous James, Bale And Isco Start Against Valladolid
Read
James, Bale And Isco Start Against Valladolid
Next Valverde: Messi Will Only Play If He's 100%
Read
Valverde: Messi Will Only Play If He's 100%

Latest Stories