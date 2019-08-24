Van Aanholt Sinks Manchester United In Stoppage Time

Manchester United slumped to their first Premier League defeat of the season as David De Gea's mistake handed Crystal Palace a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Amazing! Crystal Palace strike first at Old Trafford 💥🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZSCcly4rQo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

Daniel James' superb 89th-minute strike looked to have salvaged a point for United, who fell behind to Jordan Ayew's first-half effort.

Daniel James levels it‼



Watch the finish NOW on NBCSN, or stream: https://t.co/qzOFM2eC5X pic.twitter.com/4C0ph5Be5X — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

Luka Milivojevic's 69th-minute foul on Scott McTominay had handed United a lifeline, but Marcus Rashford - who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed is one of two designated penalty takers following Paul Pogba's miss against Wolves - struck his spot-kick against the upright.

VAN AANHOLT HAS DONE IT pic.twitter.com/AQCtxmaMkX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

James' sensational finish seemed to have sounded a victory charge, but De Gea failed to make what should have been a simple near-post save from Patrick van Aanholt's 93rd-minute attempt, as Palace claimed their first league win over United since 1991.