Vallejo Joins Wolves On Loan From Real Madrid

Wolves have announced the loan signing of Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo.
The centre-back will spend the 2019-20 season at Molineux, but neither club said whether the deal includes a purchase option or not.
Vallejo, 22, has had his time at Madrid severely affected by injury but he made four LaLiga starts last term.
He then went on to captain Spain to glory at the European Under-21 Championship, but with Madrid signing Eder Militao from Porto, Vallejo looked set to fall even further down Los Blancos' pecking order next term.