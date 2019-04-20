Valencia Post Hints At Manchester United Exit

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has appeared to confirm his Old Trafford exit with a post on his Instagram page.

The Ecuador international is approaching 10 years as a United player and has racked up six major honours at the club, including two Premier League titles.

Despite recovering from a knee injury, Valencia has featured just once for the Red Devils in 2019 and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested this month that the winger-cum-full-back will not be offered a new contract.

Valencia has previously remained quiet on his United future, but he has now all but confirmed his imminent departure by uploading a photo of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand on his page, accompanied with a "Thank you" caption.

I’m a black Ecuadorian soccer player. *It is not easy for me to be in a world where some people hate black people. It is time to end all discrimination. No more *abuse* anywhere. The correct way is to stand against racism. #enough pic.twitter.com/zZUuhuvlwm — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) April 19, 2019

Jose Mourinho named Valencia club captain ahead of the 2018-19 season, but he was criticised by the Portuguese for his lack of fitness during the pre-season tour of the United States and has been used just eight times in all competitions during this injury-plagued campaign.

Valencia, a £16m signing from Wigan Athletic in June 2009, has made a total of 338 appearances for United and scored 25 times.