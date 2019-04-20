Español
Keep beIN
Premier League

Valencia Post Hints At Manchester United Exit

Antonio Valencia appears to hint at a Manchester United departure on social media

Getty Images

 

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has appeared to confirm his Old Trafford exit with a post on his Instagram page.

The Ecuador international is approaching 10 years as a United player and has racked up six major honours at the club, including two Premier League titles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

👏🏽 @manchesterunited

A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on

 

Despite recovering from a knee injury, Valencia has featured just once for the Red Devils in 2019 and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested this month that the winger-cum-full-back will not be offered a new contract.

SOLSKJAER: MAN UTD PLAYERS "NEED A REALITY CHECK"

Valencia has previously remained quiet on his United future, but he has now all but confirmed his imminent departure by uploading a photo of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand on his page, accompanied with a "Thank you" caption.

 

Jose Mourinho named Valencia club captain ahead of the 2018-19 season, but he was criticised by the Portuguese for his lack of fitness during the pre-season tour of the United States and has been used just eight times in all competitions during this injury-plagued campaign.

Valencia, a £16m signing from Wigan Athletic in June 2009, has made a total of 338 appearances for United and scored 25 times. 

Soccer Premier League Manchester United
Previous Atletico Madrid Grab Late Win Over Eibar
Read
Atletico Madrid Grab Late Win Over Eibar
Next Juventus Win Eighth Consecutive Serie A Title
Read
Juventus Win Eighth Consecutive Serie A Title

Latest Stories