Tottenham's Aurier Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Released Without Charge

Tottenham's Serge Aurier was released without charge by Hertfordshire police after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was released without charge after being arrested on suspicion of assault over the weekend.

Spurs, who lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday with Aurier not in the squad, confirmed to Omnisport that the full-back was released by police without any further action being taken.

Hertfordshire police's statement read: "A 26-year-old man from Brookmans Park was arrested on suspicion of ABH [Actual Bodily Harm] and has been released with no further action."

A Spurs spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident concerning Serge Aurier this weekend and it is important to make clear he was released without any charge."

