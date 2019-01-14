Español
Tottenham Investigating Reports Of Racism Aimed At Son

Son Heung-min was allegedly subjected to racism at Wembley on Sunday, with Tottenham investigating the incident.

Tottenham are investigating alleged racism aimed at the club's forward Son Heung-min.

South Korea international Son was allegedly targeted during Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester United at Wembley.

A Spurs season-ticket holder who was at the game made the allegation via social media.

The fan said a derogatory term was used towards Son and came from a supporter in the Tottenham section of the Wembley crowd.

 

Tottenham confirmed to Omnisport on Monday the club is investigating the alleged offence.

United won the game 1-0 thanks to a goal late in the first half scored by Marcus Rashford.

Son has been a key player for Spurs this season, scoring eight Premier League goals in 17 appearances.

The 26-year-old forward travelled to the United Arab Emirates after the United loss to join his South Korea team-mates for the Asian Cup.

