Tanguy Ndombele scored a sensational debut goal as Tottenham came from behind to beat Premier League new boys Aston Villa 3-1 thanks to Harry Kane's late double.

John McGinn's ninth-minute goal seemed set to mark Villa's return to the top flight in style, with Champions League finalists Spurs – playing without the benched Christian Eriksen for over an hour – struggling to break down Dean Smith's side.

JOHN MCGINN 🤯



A sensational start for The Villans! Watch on NBC or stream here: https://t.co/ZOqxDLS4Sm pic.twitter.com/zKMMaLMmVo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 10, 2019

Eriksen's introduction sparked urgency into Tottenham's attack and, after Tom Heaton had made a fantastic stop to deny Davinson Sanchez, Ndombele slammed home a brilliant equaliser at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We'll give you one more look at Ndombele's goal 😍 pic.twitter.com/vBpoVKAvaZ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 10, 2019

Another terrific Heaton stop kept Eriksen at bay, but Villa's resistance was ended when Kane capitalised on a mistake from Jack Grealish before excellently tucking in his second to add gloss to a hard-fought win.