Sports Burst - Man City’s Foxtrot to Glory

By Tim Stannard

Premier League title marathon reaches final desperate sprint as Manchester City has chance to put one hand on trophy

Sports Burst's internet guru brought the worrying news on Monday that the column will simply have to rely on the facts of the event itself to sell today's lead story.

Avengers: Endgame is two weeks too old in terms of hip cultural references to desperately straddle and that whole Game of Thrones thing is done. If anyone more spurious references to Ronaldo and Messi are meshed into stories, then the beIN SPORTS Powers that Be are going to have stern words.

So. Here it is.

Manchester City is playing its penultimate game of the Premier League season today. And after Liverpool's absolute refusal to give in against Newcastle United, City once again needs to win or risk losing the league title.

Here's the refresher. City is currently two points behind a Liverpool side at the top of the table despite winning 12 EPL games in the row. Anything less than a victory and the title race is in the hands of Liverpool on the final day. However, a victory against a Leicester City side in the Etihad and it's all up to City.

.@aguerosergiokun hit 4️⃣ last time we met the foxes at home! 😍



More of the same please and thank you 😁



🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/lsrQPemTgx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2019

But, that's by no means a given. The Foxes have been fairly sprightly of late under the new tutelage of Brendan Rogers, who is also a former coach of Liverpool and someone still with a close affinity with the club. "Only one will take the prize and the other one will be at home sad," was the suitable but less than catchy slogan Pep thought up on Friday for the title race.

That will have to do.

Watch the best of the action from the game and also Milan's late, late attempt to save a season in Serie A in the XTRA with Jeremy St. Louis at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Liverpool to face Barcelona without Salah and Firmino

Jurgen Klopp is going to have a busy Monday evening in England, simultaneously trying to watch Manchester City's main event as well as preparing for Liverpool's Champions League clash at Barcelona in Anfield.

Down 3-0 and against a dominant, dancing Leo Messi (yes, got a relevant reference in!) the big decision made on Monday was whether Mo Salah would feature in the game. The Egyptian striker received quite the knock to the head against Newcastle United on Saturday and was stretchered off. The call from Jurgen Klopp speaking ahead of the game was that Salah would not feature and nor would Roberto Firmino due to injury meaning that Liverpool’s already slim chances in the tie are now really, really slender. “There is hope and it is football,” remarked the German who refused to be downbeat.

Ernesto Valverde will be speaking later today and will be intoning that the tie is not over, 3-0 is a precarious score-line and that there is more work to be done despite Liverpool down two-thirds of their strike-force.

The Locker Room with Kay Murray and the gang will be peering both at this tie and also Tottenham's attempts to overcome Ajax on Wednesday. Tune in at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Exodus from Manchester United and Arsenal after Champions League fails

Monday's transfer musings surround the two EPL chumps from the weekend - Manchester United and Arsenal, both of whom failed to beat Huddersfield and Brighton respectively to blow any top-four chances this season.

As well as the usual talk of an exodus at Old Trafford - yes, you Alexis Sanchez in particular - Juve's Paolo Dybala has been linked with a summer move to United to really have a crack at some Europa League football next season.

Juan Mata might be leaving with rumors of a move to Brighton and Hove Albion, which is a very pleasant city and club to end up, to be fair.

Barcelona has realized that Kevin-Prince Boateng might not exactly be right for the Camp Nou club and could be upgrading by signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, who was not completely terrible this season scoring 13 EPL goals. The striker will cost nearly $80 million. $80 million!

Sports Burst's live show with Gabrielle Amado will be all over this and everything else from the weekend. It all gets underway on the beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.