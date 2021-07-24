Solskjaer Signs Manchester United Contract Extension

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

We are delighted to announce that Ole has signed a new deal with the club!

"It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.



"I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started."



